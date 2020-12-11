Positive COVID-19 test rates remains high in Wisconsin even as fewer seek tests

New cases remain low, but the positive test rate for COVID-19 remains relatively high. Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea palm said that means too many Wisconsin residents are still not getting tested for the coronavirus. “With our positivity rate as high as it is, we know we are not testing enough people to […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.