Portage man charged in deaths of pet cats

A 73-year-old Portage man has been arrested on allegations that he trapped and killed pet cats, after an investigation by police and sheriff’s detectives. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department said Paul Greiner trapped the cats on his property in the city of Portage, and then dumped them on rural property belonging to Liz Masterson. Detective […]

Source: WRN.com

