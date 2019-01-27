Portage Co. shuts down services; Stevens Point, Plover issue snow emergencies
Portage County will shut down non-essential services Monday for a snowstorm that is expected to dump up to a foot of snow.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
