Portage Co. Executive position up for vote April 3
The new county executive for Portage County will be decided next Tuesday.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Mining ordinance moves forward in Marathon County3 hours ago
- Portage Co. Executive position up for vote April 33 hours ago
- Mystery surrounds SUV cliff plunge that killed entire family5 hours ago
- Mosinee power outage impacts thousands6 hours ago
- The Latest: Authorities search home of family in cliff crash8 hours ago
- Minnesota woman pushes for boat insurance law after accident8 hours ago
- Three announced candidates in 1st Senate District special election10 hours ago
- UPDATE: Juneau County Sheriff’s Department Asking for Help after Gunshot Fire in Camp Do...10 hours ago
- Necedah Man Arrested after String of Area Thefts11 hours ago
- The Swinery ready to expand operations in 201811 hours ago
- Local Couple Busted Selling Cocaine in Undercover Operation11 hours ago
- Historic granary move successful13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.