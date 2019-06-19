Port Edwards panel picks two police chief finalists; meet and greet set for Monday
Port Edwards residents may meet the two final police chief candidates at a meet and greet set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Alexander Park Shelter.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
