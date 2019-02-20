Porsche Crashes in Vernon County

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports at 12:05pm, the Vernon County 911 dispatcher center received a report of a single vehicle roll-over crash on State Highway 35, south of Mohawk Valley Road in the town of Bergen. Initially it was reported there was a male pinned in the vehicle. Thomas P. Stachowitz, age 60, of La Crosse was driving a Porsche convertible. Thomas had turned around at the Shady Maple Wayside and started to accelerate. While accelerating, Thomas lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway entering the N/B ditch and over-turning onto the roof. Thomas Stachowitz and his passenger, 33-year old, Jared M. Stachowitz, of Chicago, IL were both able to get themselves out of the vehicle. Both were checked out by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and refused transport with minor cuts and scratches. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Assisting on the scene were the Stoddard Fire and First Responders, Shelby First Responders, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, and the Shelby Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com





