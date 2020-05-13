Porath, Fischer honored by WBCA

University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh‘s Leah Porath and Brad Fischer have been selected the NCAA Division III Public School Women’s Player of the Year and NCAA Division II-III Women’s Coach of the Year, respectively, by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) for the 2019-20 season. Porath is the second straight Titan to capture WBCA Division III Public […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.