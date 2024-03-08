Popularity of World Euchre Championship in New Glarus surprised even its organizers
It began as a marketing trick, but it’s now an annual event that returns this May.
Wisconsin News Summary 3-8-24
by admin on March 8, 2024 at 4:35 PM
Attack on jail sergeant was targeted (MILWAUKEE) More details in the stabbing of a Milwaukee County Jail officer. The 51-year-old sergeant was stabbed four times outside the jail on Tuesday morning. He also has a punctured lung. A recently released […]
Spohn, Myrna D. Age 88 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2024 at 4:33 PM
Jungenberg, Evelyn Elaine Age 81 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on March 7, 2024 at 4:20 PM
Wisconsin News Summary 3-7-24
by admin on March 7, 2024 at 3:57 PM
Harris promotes apprenticeships in Madison (MADISON) The vice-president promoted apprenticeships at a Madison visit on Wednesday. Kamala Harris was with apprentices at a construction site for Madison Metro. She announced that the Biden […]
Colonoscopies essential in detecting possible cancer diagnosis
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM
Castle Rock Realty pledges $15,000 to Mile Bluff Building Campaign
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:40 PM
All-South Central Conference Girls Basketball Teams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 4:05 PM
Mauston Golden Eagles State Powerlifting Results
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Wiora, Helen C. Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 6, 2024 at 3:50 PM
