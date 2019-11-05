Popp, Deborah L. Age 68 of Kendall

Deborah L. Popp, 68 of Kendall, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 297 E S Railroad Street, Kendall. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Source: WRJC.com





