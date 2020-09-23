Pompeo will deliver foreign policy address at Capitol

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to speak in the Senate chamber Monday morning. Pompeo is in Madison at the invitation of Senate President Roger Roth (R-Appleton). Roth told WisPolitics.com last week the invitation came about after the Chinese consulate asked him to pass a resolution praising the communist government’s handling of the […]

