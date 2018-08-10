Polmanter, Pamela Kay, age 56 of Adams

Pamela Kay Polmanter, age 56, of Adams, Wisconsin died Wednesday, August 08, 2018 at her home following a battle with cancer.

Pamela was born August 29, 1961 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Carlyle and Lorraine (Pippen) Hanson. She grew up in Janesville and went to work at General Motors. Pamela married Roy Douglas Polmanter on August 23, 2002 in Store City, Iowa. They made their home in Adams, Wisconsin.

Pamela enjoyed crocheting, playing games on the computer, and loved her animals.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Carlyle and Lorraine Hanson.

Survivors:

Husband: Roy Polmanter of Adams, Wisconsin

Sister: Barb Bobzien of Janesville, Wisconsin

Brother: Randy Hanson of Camvista, Wisconsin

Son: Christopher Rittenhousc of Portage, Wisconsin

Son: Josh Rittenhousc of Janesville, Wisconsin

Son: Randy Rittenhousc of Janesville, Wisconsin

Son: Luke Rittenhousc of Broadhead, Wisconsin

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

