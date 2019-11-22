Poll: Wisconsin Support For Impeachment Drops Slightly

Wisconsin voters are apparently losing some enthusiasm for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The Marquette Law School Poll out this week finds 40 percent of voters want to see Trump impeached and removed from office while 53 percent are against the idea. Six percent are undecided. Last month, 44 percent of the voters surveyed supported his impeachment. The poll also found 52 percent believe President Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rivals and 29 percent do not believe Trump did it.

