Polivka, Duane Age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids and Formerly of Friendship

Duane Polivka, of Wisconsin Rapids, formerly of Friendship, Wisconsin, departed from this world on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Our House Memory Care in Wisconsin Rapids. He was 85.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin, where Father David Bruener and Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate. Military honors will be accorded to Duane, a proud United States Air Force veteran. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the commencement of the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

Born on May 6, 1938, in Friendship to Harry and Frieda (Weber) Polivka, Duane’s journey encompassed academic achievements, military service, and a distinguished legal career. After graduating from Adams-Friendship High School, he served with honor in the United States Air Force. Duane’s dedication to education led him to UW Madison, where he earned his law degree, a testament to his resilience and hard work.

In 1961, Duane married his first wife, Sue Weihe, raising four children: Cathy, Mike, Debbie, and Danny. Later Duane and Mary Krekowski were married for the past 31 years. Duane’s professional legacy spanned 25 years as a dedicated attorney in private practice, serving as guardian ad litem and district attorney before being elected as a circuit court judge. He remained in this esteemed position until his well-deserved retirement.

Beyond his legal pursuits, Duane was a man of many passions. A gifted singer with a beautiful voice, he enjoyed the simple pleasures of good beer, singing, dancing, and the timeless tunes of Elvis. Known for his quick wit and humor, he embraced life fully, traveling with Mary both throughout the United States and abroad. As a pilot, fishing enthusiast, and gardener, Duane found joy in these cherished pastimes. An unwavering Green Bay Packers fan, his intellect and brightness shone in every aspect of his life.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Frieda, two sons, Danny and Mike, brother-in-law Frank Pfeiffer, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; daughters, Cathy (Mike) and Debbie; brother, Robert (Nancy); and sister, Darlene Pfeiffer. Duane’s legacy extends to his grandchildren: Bradley, Hilliary, Lee (Madi), Mallory (Johnny), Trevor (Courtney), and Alex, as well as great-grandchildren Ellie, Owen, Gracie, and Cashton. He is further survived by his stepchildren: Steve Krekowski (Gene Marty), and Julie Marks; nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Adams-Friendship VFW, Gundersen Memorial Hospital, or a charitable organization of your choice.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is honored to assist the family during this time. Online condolences and additional information can be found at www.roseberrys.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.