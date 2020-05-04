PolitiFact Wisconsin's 'High Five' for April 2020
Coronavirus-related items took four of the five top spots on PolitiFact Wisconsin’s list of most-clicked items for April 2020.
Community spread evident in Door County, third death announced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Evidence now shows community spread of COVID-19 in Door County as the total confirmed cases rises to 14.
Door County coronavirus updates: Four new COVID-19 cases confirmed, up to 18 total
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Door County and the surrounding area.
Wisconsin State Fair still scheduled, but organizers are looking at all options during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2020 at 8:43 PM
Wisconsin State Fair remains scheduled for Aug. 6-16 and annually draws up to a million attendees.
Whiplash: Wisconsin gas prices rapidly rise after plummeting to $1 in April
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2020 at 7:51 PM
Wisconsin's gas prices were on a rollercoaster ride since the coronavirus pandemic sent prices down below $1 per gallon of regular gas in early April.
Monday Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:50 PM
WEDC invests in New Lisbon School District for fab lab equipment
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today that New Lisbon School District is the recipient of a state grant to fund new fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities, which will equip Wisconsin students with essential […]
Hatch Public Library now doing curbside pickup
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:44 PM
We now have curbside pickup! Call us at (608) 847-4454 or go online at hatchpubliclibrary.org to order books and other library materials. Once your materials are ready, staff will contact you to reserve a time slot for curbside pickup. […]
Be prepared for any emergency with a weather radio
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:41 PM
Due, Arlene R. age 91 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 4, 2020 at 7:40 PM
Arlene R. Due, 91, of Mauston passed away peacefully in her sleep at Elroy Health Services on April 30, 2020. She was born on April 16, 1929 to Theodore and Lucille Hysell. She married her former spouse Romane Due on March 20, 1946. However, she […]
