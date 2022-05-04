PolitiFact Wisconsin: 'High Five' fact checks for April 2022
PolitiFact Wisconsin: ‘High Five’ fact checks for April 2022 includes fact checks on insulin prices, health insurance and gas taxes.
Seven eye-opening things we learned by diving into northeast Wisconsin census results,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Do you know when the first wave of Hispanic farm workers arrived? Or how many languages students speak in local schools? We didn't, until we asked.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2022 at 2:29 AM
Leak of draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade transforms Wisconsin's political races...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 4, 2022 at 12:57 AM
The stakes of the state's two big races — for governor and U.S. Senate — are in sharp focus after an explosive leak of a draft ruling on Roe v. Wade.
Ex-Packers coach Mike Smith sold Green Bay house for $740,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2022 at 11:39 PM
Mike Smith is the third ex-Packer to sell Green Bay area house in less than two months after listing it.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Ron Johnson weighs in on leaked draft of Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says he would not assist with enforcing abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2022 at 10:52 PM
If the leaked Supreme Court decision holds, it would allow an 1849 Wisconsin law banning abortion in almost all cases to go back into effect.
Almost all abortions would be illegal in Wisconsin if leaked Supreme Court opinion...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2022 at 9:36 PM
If Roe is overturned, a 19th century Wisconsin law that bans Wisconsin doctors from performing most abortions would take effect.
Bay Beach Amusement Park is opening for its 130th season this weekend but staffing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM
Bay Beach Amusement Park will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. most of the season, an adjustment from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in previous years.
'I have a gun. Give me the money.' Man with previous robbery conviction charged with...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 3, 2022 at 8:42 PM
Clifford Boland, accused in 2022 holdup, had served six-year prison sentence for conviction on 2015 robbery
