PolitiFact: Was Las Vegas the 273rd mass shooting in U.S. this year? Or the 7th? Or what?
Counts on mass shootings like the one in Las Vegas vary widely.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Soukup, Paul and Lois, ages 77 and 75 of Lyndon Station1 hour ago
- Fire destroys Mosinee garage2 hours ago
- PolitiFact: Was Las Vegas the 273rd mass shooting in U.S. this year? Or the 7th? Or what?2 hours ago
- Judge rejects snowmobiles in Blue Mound State Park2 hours ago
- Tammy Baldwin – Was the Las Vegas mass shooting the 273rd this year? Or the seventh?...2 hours ago
- Jacksonport vote puts United to Amend over 50% mark2 hours ago
- State Representative Bob Gannon dead at 582 hours ago
- All clear given at UWM after suspicious package investigated2 hours ago
- State Rep. Bob Gannon dies at 582 hours ago
- St. Cloud church, city settle tiny house dispute3 hours ago
- Reedsburg Emergency Services Introduces Smoke Detector Battery Exchange Program3 hours ago
- Las Vegas police bodycam footage shows officers’ response amid gunfire3 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.