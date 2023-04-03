PolitiFact readers respond to our fact-checks related to Biden, Trump
PolitiFact readers respond to our recent fact-checks related to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and our story about the meaning of the word “woke.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Audit questions spending of federal funds by Evers administration, finds $43 million...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 3, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The audit questions how the administration spent $1.3 million in federal funds and identified $43 million in pandemic cash left on the table.
-
In a campaign drawing record-smashing cash, out-of-state donations flow into Supreme...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM
An explosion of out-of-state campaign contributions underscores the national spotlight on Wisconsin's Supreme Court election.
-
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin applaud Vatican's repudiation of 'Doctrine of Discovery':...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 10:06 AM
After more than half a millennium, the Catholic Church repudiated its Doctrine of Discovery, which gave Europeans belief in moral right to steal land.
-
There's so much to know about the youngest Wisconsinites. Here are stories that focus on...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Celebrate the Week of the Young CHild, April 1-7, by checking out some of our coverage of children and child care issues.
-
Mental health specialists will discuss the impacts of poverty April 4 at University of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Poverty impacts more than half-a-million Wisconsinites, which impacts mental health. Four experts talk Tuesday at UWGB to shed light and awareness.
-
Johnsmith, Sebranek to play rescheduled folk music concert at White Gull Inn in Fish Creek
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 3, 2023 at 9:55 AM
The concerts in the White Gull series include an optional, fixed-menu, pre-concert dinner.
-
Arguments in abortion lawsuit at the center of Wisconsin's Supreme Court race begin in May
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM
Oral arguments in a lawsuit filed and authorized nearly a year ago by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers begin May 4.
-
April bail referendums: What they're about, who supports them and who could be most...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 1, 2023 at 10:31 PM
If they pass, they would amend the state constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
-
These Wisconsin police and fire departments prank social media followers on April Fools'...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM
They include color changes, a firefighting zeppelin and a unique vacation rental.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.