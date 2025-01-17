PolitiFact kicks off the MAGA-Meter to track Donald Trump’s promises
Donald Trump brings a litany of campaign promises for his second presidential term, and PolitiFact will track them for the fourth presidency in a row. Here are the five biggest Trump campaign pledges.
Source: Politifacts.com
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/16
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2025 at 5:25 PM
Mauston Wrestling Sweeps Westfield Quad
by WRJC WebMaster on January 17, 2025 at 5:24 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Wisconsin and the baseball world remembers longtime Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker (MILWAUKEE) Fans and friends of Bob Uecker are remembering the baseball, broadcasting and entertainment legend a day after his death. Uecker is being remembered for […]
Titletown Report for 1/17/2025
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2025 at 12:07 PM
GM Brian Gutekunst puts the wraps on the 2024-25 season and we put a wrap on the 2024-25 Titletown Report.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 17, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Baseball legend Bob Uecker loses his battle with cancer on Thursday – Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the time is now to take a run at the Lombardi Trophy
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Democrats introduce first bills of new legislative session (MADISON) Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have announced their first bill package of 2025. Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer says the “Lowering costs, Improving […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Confirmation hearing held for former WI congressman Duffy (WASHINGTON DC) Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy was in Washington D.C. Wednesday for his confirmation hearing as President-elect Trump’s pick to be Secretary of Transportation. […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/14
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2025 at 4:56 PM
Mauston Loses Tough Game to Tomah in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2025 at 4:52 PM
