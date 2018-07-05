PolitiFact: Just who has the authority to take over MPS?
Have the problems facing MPS reached a point where the state should step in? They have in the eyes of Gov. Scott Walker, who said schools superintendent Tony Evers has failed to step up.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Boy escapes after father punished him using handcuffs, shock collars, authorities say3 hours ago
- Boater missing in Kewaunee County; Coast Guard releases name–UPDATE3 hours ago
- Wiz Tech sold to Door County Broadband4 hours ago
- Rescuers race to drain water inside Thai cave before rains5 hours ago
- Dairy substitutes become a competitive product for local farmers5 hours ago
- Scott Walker – Gov. Scott Walker says state schools chief Tony Evers is ignoring his...6 hours ago
- General Electric To Close Engine Plant By Next Summer6 hours ago
- Woman Accused Of Stabbing Husband and His Motorcycle6 hours ago
- Farm Service Agency Seeking Nominees for County Committee6 hours ago
- He spends hours in his Wisconsin potato field to make $200-per-bottle luxury vodka7 hours ago
- Your Stories: Green Bay sailing club finds serenity on the water7 hours ago
- Packers Running Back Suspended Two Games8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.