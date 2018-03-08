PolitiFact: Is Wisconsin dead last in nation for startups?
Democractic State Rep. Dana Wachs, a candidate for governor, says “We are last in the nation in startups — 50th.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
