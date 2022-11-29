PolitiFact Iowa: The term ‘red wave’ is more complicated than you think
Despite predictions in some corners of a nationwide Republican surge in the midterm elections , Democrats made their own
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin's pandemic-era high school students are now in college. Some need more help
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM
"Without COVID, I would have felt a little more prepared for college. But since they were so easy on us senior year, I felt unprepared," said one college sophomore.
Judge orders Ron Van Den Heuvel to begin repaying $200 a month to victims of his $9.4M in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Brown County businessman ordered to begin repaying victims of his $9.4 million in business fraud cases $200 a month
Should your child take AP or IB classes? It could save them thousands in tuition.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Asides from cost savings, college-level courses help prepare high school students for the rigor of post-secondary education.
Boys Basketball Full Game: Kickapoo at Royall (Brady Uppena’s Return)
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2022 at 4:06 AM
Steven Avery's 'alternate suspect' appeal in Teresa Halbach murder case rejected by state...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 28, 2022 at 9:37 PM
Steven Avery was convicted of killing Teresa Halbach, a Hilbert photographer, in his family's Manitowoc County salvage yard in 2005.
Honor someone special with a Love Light
by WRJC WebMaster on November 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM
Southbound US 41 long-term lane closure begins in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 28, 2022 at 7:24 PM
Southbound U.S. 41 was reduced to one lane of travel on Monday as work continues on the U.S. 41 bridge over the Little Suamico River.
Local Prep Scores from over the weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on November 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM
Nelson, Katherine “Kathy” Kay Age 68 of Union Center
by WRJC WebMaster on November 28, 2022 at 6:16 PM
