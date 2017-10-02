PolitiFact: In wake of Las Vegas, fact checking Wisconsin politicians on guns, gun control
In the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting, reviewing claims made about assault weapons, semiautomatic rifles and more.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 3 German women killed when vehicle hits deer in Wisconsin7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Republicans launch new rollback of air, water protections7 hours ago
- GOP bill would end Wisconsin wetland development permits7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids police logs: Fake money used in drive-thru7 hours ago
- Study: Students with concussions struggle more academically7 hours ago
- Wisconsin redistricting case at U.S. Supreme Court could rewrite rules on gerrymandering7 hours ago
- Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance amendments, increased fees headline Sturgeon Bay Common ...7 hours ago
- Three killed in car-semi crash on I-908 hours ago
- Fond du Lac County man kills daughter in murder-suicide8 hours ago
- The Latest: Pipe-bomb defendant removed from NYC courtroom8 hours ago
- Islamic State claims Las Vegas mass shooting9 hours ago
- Mauston Police Department Released Results from “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campa...9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.