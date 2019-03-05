PolitiFact: Evers reverses course on raising taxes
Gov. Tony Evers previously said “I’m planning on raising no taxes.” But Evers' recent budget includes more than $1 billion in tax increases.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
