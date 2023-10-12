Politico report: Van Orden curses during White House briefing

A Wisconsin congressman is again being accused of inappropriate behavior. Politico reports that during a Wednesday White House briefing on the Israel/Hamas war, 3rd District Republican Derrick Van Orden cursed directly at the briefers, prompting loud boos in the room. Representative Dean Phillips shouted “shame on you” — and Van Orden reportedly dropped an f-bomb […] Source: WRN.com







