Police: Wausau man ambushed, killed Tomahawk man with shotgun
The suspect, Eric L. Moen, was captured in Chippewa County. The victim is 52-year-old Charles Ramp of Tomahawk.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Homicide in Tomahawk7 hours ago
- Person suffers broken bones, burns in cheese plant explosion7 hours ago
- Police arrest minor for threat that closed Iowa high school7 hours ago
- St. Louis Park man pleads guilty to impersonating an officer7 hours ago
- The Latest: Oil spill won’t affect Nebraska pipeline ruling7 hours ago
- Police: Suspect in Tomahawk murder said he didn’t know why he did it7 hours ago
- Bon-Ton, parent company of Boston Store and Younkers, to close 40 stores in 20188 hours ago
- Wausau man accused of ambushing Tomahawk shooting victim8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids-area birth announcements: Nov. 8-148 hours ago
- Gibraltar student arrested after making threats against school8 hours ago
- Matt Flynn – Are wages under Scott Walker less than under Jim Doyle, as Democrat for...9 hours ago
- Gundersen St. Joseph’s Announces Holiday Greeting Card Competition9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.