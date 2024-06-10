Police update number of people injured in Madison rooftop shooting to 12
Police are now saying at least a dozen people were hurt in a shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin’s capital city. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Madison.…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 10, 2024 at 9:10 PM
Packers head to last mini-camp, Brewers at home against Toronto, Bucks rehire assistant coach Darvin Ham.
Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 6:54 PM
Evers proposes $800 million UW System budget increase
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 6:52 PM
Arrest Made in Hillboro Burglary
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 4:03 PM
Anderson, Christopher Robert Age 41 of Reedsburg
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 2:49 PM
Severson, Robert (Bob) L. Age 95 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 2:42 PM
Fait, Janet Mary Age 77 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 10, 2024 at 2:36 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 10, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Marquette University president Michael Lovell dies after battle with cancer (MILWAUKEE) The president of Marquette University died Sunday after a three-year battle with cancer. Michael Lovell became the first lay person to head up the university […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 10, 2024 at 10:05 AM
Win at American Family Championship slips away from Steve Stricker
