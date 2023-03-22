Police: Teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, injured 5
Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured. News reports Wednesday didn’t say whether any charges have been filed against…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
5 takeaways from the only Supreme Court election debate. Daniel Kelly and Janet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Former Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz met Tuesday for the pair's only debate in the Supreme Court election.
-
The catch was routine, the landing a little off. How one pass changed a high school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 10:34 PM
Somehow, on what is considered a routine play, 6-foot-2, 180-pound Evan Richmond's left kidney had been lacerated.
-
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz says she's weighing a lawsuit over claims of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 9:52 PM
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protesiewicz says claims published by conservative site Wisconsin Right Now are "an absolute lie."
-
Wisconsin Legislature passes tougher laws for reckless driving
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM
In addition to passing a bill aimed at curbing reckless driving, the Senate also voted yes to a resolution encouraging a Secretary of State election
-
$5 million donation from author Sarah Patterson extends life of UW-Madison teacher grants
by Raymond Neupert on March 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM
UW-Madison’s education programs will continue to be able to offer grants to teachers that stay in Wisconsin thanks to a major donation. The 5 million dollars from best-selling author and UW-Madison alum Susan Patterson is going to the Teacher […]
-
DNR asks you not to feed deer while snow is still on the ground
by Raymond Neupert on March 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM
Please don’t feed the deer this time of year. DNR wildlife expert Amanda Kamps says trying to feed deer high-carbohydrate foods like corn could injure them right now, with the snowpack still on the ground. “Because they have their […]
-
UW Madison based Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center receives funding renewal
by Bob Hague on March 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM
The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a UW–Madison based research center another five years of funding to develop sustainable alternative fuels. “The mission of the Center is to make liquid transportation fuels and chemicals. Out of […]
-
Evers dismisses criticism over Secretary of State appointment
by Bob Hague on March 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM
“An odd story.” That from Governor Tony Evers Tuesdday, on suggestions from some Republican lawmakers regarding his pick for Secretary of State. “The idea that somehow I colluded with Godlewski, and Mandela and all these other […]
-
Democrats introduce measure to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law
by Bob Hague on March 22, 2023 at 2:25 PM
At the Capitol on Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers joined Democrats in the legislature, as they proposed a bill to repeal Wisconsin’s 1848 abortion law. “The Republicans have their bill. The Democrats have their bill. The people of Wisconsin […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.