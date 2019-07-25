Police surround Black Creek home after son threatens father with gun
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office sent its emergency response team about 4 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of South Main Street in Black Creek.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
