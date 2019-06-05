Police standoff closes I-94 in Waukesha County, two suspects in hospital

A standoff that closed I-94 in Waukesha County overnight has lead to the arrest and hospitalization of two suspects. Waukesha County sheriff Eric Severson says the incident started after a DNR warden tried to arrest a suspect who then fled from the scene. Deputies fired at the suspects when a man pointed a gun out […]
Source: WRN.com


News At Other State Sites:
1 2

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.
Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment