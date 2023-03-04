Police seek state review of Minnesota man's death

A suburban Minneapolis police department is asking the state of Minnesota to review the case of a man whose death was ruled accidental after his body was found in a lake. The body of 26-year-old Khalil Azad was found in…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.