Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Stevens Point bar
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) – On July 14, 2018, at 6:08 AM, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at 1109 Park St, the 13th Floor Bar.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Hodag continues Saturday with Toby Keith, Brett Young6 hours ago
- Warm and humid Sunday, T-storms possible11 hours ago
- UW-Oshkosh foundation seeks $18.5 million from state to cover debts, legal fees11 hours ago
- Armyworms threaten some crops in Kewaunee County12 hours ago
- Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Stevens Point bar12 hours ago
- Ephraim Moravian Church attacks “hateful rhetoric” with Islam documentary series13 hours ago
- Ordinance looks to keep truck traffic to just local deliveries on Sturgeon Bay’s 3rd Ave...14 hours ago
- Community gathers for funeral of firefighter killed in Sun Prairie explosion16 hours ago
- Landing gear hiccup gives emergency crews a scare at Austin Straubel17 hours ago
- Russians accused of U.S. election meddling1 day ago
- Books return1 day ago
- ALSO INSIDE1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.