Police search for suspect of alleged armed robbery in Stevens Point

A suspect is on the loose after an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Stevens Point Sunday morning. Police said it happened at the R Store on Highway 10 East shortly before 6 a.m. They said a person showed a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured. This is a developing story.

Source: WAOW.com

