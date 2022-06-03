Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church

A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself outside a church in Ames. The Story County Sheriff’s Office say the man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.