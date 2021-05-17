Police say Green Bay 'serial arsonist' admits to rash of fires, thefts from storage units, mailboxes
Thomas L. Smith, 58, set vehicles and trailers on fire and stole from storage units and mailboxes, according to the criminal complaint.
2021 St. Norbert College commencement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2021 at 11:47 PM
St. Norbert College had 462 students in its 2021 graduating class. The college held a socially distanced outdoor ceremony on May 16 in De Pere.
Water levels drop in Great Lakes after record-breaking highs in 2020, years of steady...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2021 at 10:47 PM
Water levels decreased in all of the Great Lakes this spring, thanks to a lack of snowmelt and few rainstorms.
WIAA State Soccer: Green Bay Notre Dame wins semifinal over Shorewood in overtime 1-0
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 17, 2021 at 10:43 PM
Green Bay Notre Dame wins WIAA state semifinal over Shorewood 1-0 in overtime in Fond du Lac, Wis.
Police say Green Bay 'serial arsonist' admits to rash of fires, thefts from storage...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2021 at 10:23 PM
Thomas L. Smith, 58, set vehicles and trailers on fire and stole from storage units and mailboxes, according to the criminal complaint.
History Channel's 'American Pickers' seeks unusual, unique collections to visit in...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 17, 2021 at 9:41 PM
The show is looking for people in Wisconsin who have large, private collections or an accumulation of antiques that the pickers can look through.
Average COVID-19 cases have declined for more than two weeks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2021 at 8:52 PM
The COVID-19 daily case average declined for the 15th consecutive day on Monday.
'We're seeing kind of a general warming trend': Gardening season may have arrived in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2021 at 8:14 PM
Summer heat is still a ways off in Wisconsin, but it's warming up to the level of gardening and cookouts.
New Resch Expo announces its first concert: Black Veil Brides, In This Moment. Touring...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 17, 2021 at 6:27 PM
In This Moment and Black Veil Brides will play Oct. 26.
Fire That Destroyed Sauk County Cabinet Factory Reignites Sunday
by WRJC WebMaster on May 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM
