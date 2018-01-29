Police say body found in cemetery was that of missing woman
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a body found on the ground in a Waterloo cemetery has been identified as that of a missing Waterloo woman.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Milwaukee boy posthumously receives national award3 hours ago
- Flags at half-staff for fallen Marine3 hours ago
- Turning to beet juice and beer to address road salt danger3 hours ago
- Authorities ID man killed when tractor ran off Iowa road4 hours ago
- Historic Iowa park to be restored4 hours ago
- UW players downplay concussion risks as evidence mounts4 hours ago
- Foxconn provides details on first environmental permit request submitted to Wisconsin offi...4 hours ago
- Top news stories from last week in central Wisconsin4 hours ago
- UPDATE: 2 Denver men arrested in weekend Shawano shooting5 hours ago
- Area High School Varsity Sports Schedule for Monday 1/29/187 hours ago
- Underdog Vikings Eyeing Upset Against Surging Storm on 105.1 The Viking7 hours ago
- Local homeowners and renters can get help conserving energy7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.