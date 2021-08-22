Police release name of motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash with deer in Wood County
Richard Rubel of Columbus was traveling south on State 73 Saturday when a deer entered the road in front of him. He died at a local hospital.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay police urge public to avoid 'active incident' around 1400 block of South...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2021 at 9:02 PM
Parts of South Oakland Avenue and 9th Street are blocked off because of an "active situation" in a Green Bay home on Sunday afternoon.
Legislator calls for prayers for state Sen. Andre Jacque, who is hospitalized with COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2021 at 3:25 AM
Rep. Shae Sortwell said in a Facebook post that Sen. Andre Jacque, who has been hospitalized with pneumonia, "is in serious need of your prayers."
Former bishop of La Crosse diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, has been released from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2021 at 12:33 AM
Burke, a vaccine skeptic and a vocal critic of Pope Francis, announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Aug. 10.
Outside the Green Bay Packers preseason game, a few dozen protesters say vaccine mandates...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2021 at 12:31 AM
About 35 "Stop the Mandate" protesters lined the sidewalk outside Lambeau Field, saying health care vaccine requirements violate workers' freedoms.
Police investigate report of man shooting off gun on Green Bay's west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2021 at 7:05 PM
The suspect, described as a shirtless man, is thought to have fled from the area.
Greenville man killed, three passengers burned, in trailer camper rollover in Shawano...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM
Witnesses told authorities the camper tire blew out and the driver lost control.
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 8/20/2021
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2021 at 3:29 AM
Mauston Takes Down Tomah in Football Season Opener 46-30
by WRJC WebMaster on August 21, 2021 at 3:28 AM
Wisconsin reports 11 COVID-19 deaths as the seven-day average increases
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM
The state averaged one COVID-19 death a day on Aug. 8. More than 7,500 people have died from COVID-19.
