Police release name of man killed in crash between car, dump truck in town of Sigel
The crash happened about noon Sunday at the intersection of State 186 and State 73 in the town of Sigel.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Fitzgerald releases memo on recording consent, wants answers on recorded call with Evers
by Bob Hague on June 16, 2020 at 2:03 AM
We have not heard the last, about a secret recording of a May phone call between Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders. Last week, Evers’ Chief Legal Counsel Ryan Nilsestuen said there was no problem, under the state’s […]
-
Green Bay School District continues food program in summer after serving over 460,000...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 12:23 AM
After serving more than 460,000 meals to students in need while schools were shut down because of coronavirus, the Green Bay School District will continue similar services through the summer months.
-
Evers blocks proposed changes to UW System's Title IX rule as state joins lawsuit against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2020 at 11:33 PM
The federal changes to Title IX have been scrutinized nationally because of how the federal education department redefines sexual harassment and assault on campuses.
-
Senator Baldwin backs sweeping federal police reform bill
by Raymond Neupert on June 15, 2020 at 10:19 PM
Senator Tammy Baldwin is backing a sweeping bill to overhaul how police departments are run in the United States. Baldwin says too often police have to deal with issues that they’ve never been trained for. “They often become mental […]
-
Packers Pro Shop reopens on Monday with new hours, protections
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2020 at 8:43 PM
The Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field was closed on March 13 along with the rest of operations. It is the first to reopen to the public.
-
UW System announces students will return to campuses this fall
by bhague@wrn.com on June 15, 2020 at 6:02 PM
The University of Wisconsin System is planning to have students and staff back on campus for the fall semester. System President Ray Cross says they have been planning and preparing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they open up in person […]
-
UW-Green Bay will reopen campuses to employees on July 1, welcome students back for fall...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM
UWGB locations will open July 1 for employees. Campus will have staggered move-in dates for students in Fall 2020.
-
Sunday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on June 15, 2020 at 5:46 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed 240 cases of COVID-19 Sunday. That brings the statewide total to 22,758 since the pandemic began. Recoveries are now at 73%, yet Green County is reporting its first #COVID19 death. Take a look at […]
-
Cancellation of Vernon County National Night Out
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM
Today, we sadly announce the cancellation of Vernon County National Night Out 2020. This decision did not come lightly for us as our first event was such a huge success. We had big hopes for 2020; however, due to the current […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.