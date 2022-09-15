Police probe alleged abuse at Waukesha child care center

Four staff members at a Waukesha child care center were taken into custody while investigators looked into allegations of physical abuse. According to Waukesha police, three staff members at The Lawrence School were booked and released Wednesday on potential charges…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.