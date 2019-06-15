Police officer’s body camera shows firsthand account of how deadly Appleton shooting unfolded
The video captured by Appleton Police Sgt. Christopher Biese's body camera provides harrowing account of the deadly shooting.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Miss Wisconsin 2019: Savannah Horstman of Onalaska wins teen competition9 hours ago
- How well do you know this week's news? Take our quiz10 hours ago
- Police officer’s body camera shows firsthand account of how deadly Appleton shooting...11 hours ago
- Wounded Wood County deputy was hit by ‘friendly fire’ during fatal shooting1 day ago
- Budget drops state funding for World Dairy Expo venue1 day ago
- All-Conference Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Announced1 day ago
- Senator Marklein Gives Statement on Join Finance Committee Actions to Support Agriculture1 day ago
- St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation to host The Great British Tea Party1 day ago
- Northwoods bass fishing opens this weekend1 day ago
- Ray Cross – UW System president hits pay dirt with university pay gap claim1 day ago
- Weltzien Named State FFA President, Denmark is Top Chapter1 day ago
- JFC Cuts Alliant Energy Center Project From Budget1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.