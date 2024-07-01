Police officer fatally shoots man at homeless shelter in northwest Minnesota city of Crookston
A police officer in the northwestern Minnesota city of Crookston fatally shot a man during a confrontation at a homeless shelter. Police Chief Darin Selzer says officers were dispatched to the Care and Share shelter around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
6 Dead in Necedah Structure Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:08 PM
-
Officer Involved Shooting in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:07 PM
-
2 Found Deceased in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:06 PM
-
Registration is currently underway for July & August volleyball camps in Reedsburg this...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 3:04 PM
-
Mauston’s Massey Plays in All-Star Basketball Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:50 PM
-
Reedsburg Area Medical Center once again recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:49 PM
-
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 2:15 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 1, 2024 at 10:25 AM
71-year-old Chetek man drowns while rescuing grandchild (BARRON COUNTY) A man drowned in western Wisconsin while rescuing one of his grandchildren. It happened Saturday on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County. The Sheriff’s Office said a […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 1, 2024 at 8:50 AM
County executive’s death stuns community (RACINE) An unexpected death shocks Racine County. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave died unexpectedly early Friday morning. Delagrave was 51 years old and first elected county exec in April […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.