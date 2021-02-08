Police: 'No dispute or confrontation' when Fox River Mall shooting suspect was arrested
Dezman Ellis, the 17-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting Jan. 31 at the Fox River Mall, didn’t put up a fight when he was arrested in Des Moines.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM
-
Wisconsin moves to top of nation in daily COVID-19 vaccinations as plans for free clinics...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2021 at 5:10 PM
With the pace of vaccinations picking up the Evers administration makes plans to open a community clinic site in southern. Wisconsin.
-
Act 10 at 10: Four takeaways from the Scott Walker legislation that shook Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM
Here's a look at how the law limiting collective bargaining for most public workers has played out.
-
The day Scott Walker 'dropped the bomb': 10 years later, Act 10 maintains a firm grip on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM
While it still riles Democrats and union officials, Act 10 is now securely embedded in how the state and local governments and schools operate.
-
Pandemic-proof: Shopping went online, yet Brown County sales tax increased $1 million....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM
In spite of the economic hardships some industries faced, Brown County's sales tax distributions increased by more than $1 million compared to 2019, up to almost $30 million total.
-
Hansen, Clayton W. Age 97 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 8, 2021 at 3:51 PM
-
‘Vindictive, divisive,’ Johnson opposes Trump impeachment
by Bob Hague on February 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM
Arguments begin Tuesday in the House impeachment trial of Donald Trump, on allegations that the former president incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Members of the U.S. Senate will serve as jurors. U.S. Senator Ron […]
-
Decades after killing Appleton teen and Mequon girl, James Duquette remains in a...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM
James Duquette was convicted 30 years ago of killing an Appleton teen, but hasn't served his life sentence because he's imprisoned in Massachusetts.
-
Stay safe if you need to be outside this week
by Bob Hague on February 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM
Very cold temperatures have settled in across Wisconsin this week, and that means taking precautions if you’re spending any time outdoors. Andrew Becket with Wisconsin Emergency Management explains the signs of hypothermia. “With […]
