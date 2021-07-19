Police investigating 'weapons situation' at Bellevue Walmart
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Walmart at 2292 Main St. in Bellevue due to an active weapons situation.
Schneider to open innovation center in Ashwaubenon with artificial intelligence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Construction on "The Grove" will begin this fall as the trucking company responds to "disruptive" changes in the industry.
Upset customer with holstered handgun at Walmart in Bellevue prompts 'weapons' call; no...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 6:44 PM
The Brown County Sheriff's Office asked the public to avoid Walmart at 2292 Main St. in Bellevue. A man with a gun left the store without firing.
City of Tomah Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM
Brown County Sheriff's Office addresses gun incident at Bellevue Walmart
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 6:13 PM
Lt. John Bain answers media questions about a report of a man with a gun at Bellevue Walmart on June 19, 2021.
Mauston School District
by WRJC WebMaster on July 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM
Packers bring back pep rallies for road games this season in New Orleans, San Francisco...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM
Pep rallies return as the Green Bay Packers prepare for a more normal season.
Man dies while swimming in Door County at Cave Point County Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM
Deputies responded after a man got out of Lake Michigan, collapsed and fell back in, according to the Door County Sheriff's Office.
Jury awards Manitowoc woman more than $125 million in discrimination lawsuit against...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 19, 2021 at 2:43 PM
The jury found Walmart had failed to accommodate Marlo Spaeth, an employee with Down syndrome who had worked for the company for about 16 years.
