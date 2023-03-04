Police in Minnesota kill gunman after shootings at apartment

Minnesota officials are investigating after police say a gunman wounded several people at an apartment building in Stillwater and opened fire on officers before they killed him. Police Chief Brian Mueller says the suspect fired “many” rounds inside and outside…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.