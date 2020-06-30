Police: Green Bay man driving up to 90 mph on Lombardi Avenue when he crashed into car, killing three people
Abdi Ahmed, 22, is accused of hitting the car Sunday as it pulled into a Kwik Trip on Lombardi Avenue. Everyone in the car died.
DNR Hunter Safety Classes Resume on July 13
on June 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM
In-person hunter and recreational vehicle education classes will resume July 13 under a set of guidelines and safety protocols released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources last week.
Earn Gift Certificates with WPA Social Media Promotion
on June 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Looking to earn free food while helping to promote a local restaurant that has pork on its menu? Then give the Wisconsin Pork Association's 'Pork On Your Fork' social media promotion a try.
Most Wisconsin Crops Looking Good to Excellent
on June 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM
The summer weather conditions continued to push crop development to levels not seen in years during the past week in Wisconsin.
WAXX Radio Holding Virtual 'Best of Show' Fair Animal Contest
on June 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM
Fair exhibitors in western Wisconsin who may not be able to show their livestock at the local county fair this year can still get some recognition for their hard work.
WMSPA Seeking Candidates for Internship Position
on June 30, 2020 at 11:16 AM
The Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association is looking for applicants for its marketing internship position.
Appeals court limits Wisconsin early voting to 2 weeks before election, stops voters from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2020 at 1:30 AM
The decision by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago was mostly a setback for the liberal groups that challenged Wisconsin's voting laws.
Washington Island Ferry christens new year-round boat, Madonna
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2020 at 12:48 AM
Madonna will begin escorting passengers to and from Washington Island in the next few weeks.
'Well, I had a wedding. I went to a bar,' and other reasons Brown County's biggest bump...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2020 at 10:08 PM
Health officials again emphasized social distancing, face masks ahead of Fourth of July weekend gatherings.
