Police fatally shoot man acting 'erratically' with knife at Fritse Park
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Milwaukee chief apologizes for arrest of Bucks guard Brown3 hours ago
- Plans move forward for hatchet throwing business3 hours ago
- Waupaca support group introduces narcan training3 hours ago
- DNR adds more land for fishing, hunting and other public uses in $7.2 million deal4 hours ago
- Police fatally shoot man acting 'erratically' with knife at Fritse Park4 hours ago
- Melvin 'Fuzzy' Mohan was face of small-town beer bars in early '70s6 hours ago
- The Latest: Milwaukee NAACP head: No reason to use stun gun7 hours ago
- Milwaukee police release Sterling Brown tazering video7 hours ago
- Bucks guard Sterling Brown’s statement on Milwaukee arrest8 hours ago
- Walker appoints new corrections secretary8 hours ago
- Kewaunee County third-graders get tips during rural safety days10 hours ago
- Fine Art Fair celebrates 20th anniversary this weekend11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.