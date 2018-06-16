Police: Cocaine use resurgent in Green Bay area as drug market continues to change
Cocaine increase is just fluctuation in the market, drug enforcement officer says
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Spain saves 933 migrants, waits for another 630 on Aquarius8 hours ago
- Packers announce fifteen public practices for training camp10 hours ago
- Green Bay Bullfrogs snag road win over Northwoods League leader Madison10 hours ago
- Timber Rattlers lose 4th straight10 hours ago
- Wings of wonder15 hours ago
- ALSO INSIDE15 hours ago
- A strong economy? Really?15 hours ago
- Kinship Companions owner Christy Tuchel guilty on most charges in dead dogs case: jury18 hours ago
- Heat and humidity increase this weekend18 hours ago
- The Latest: China fires back at US, raises own tariffs19 hours ago
- Delays, blunders and police neglect in Wisconsin's response to rape kits22 hours ago
- Want to prevent suicide? Look at toxic stress, health care and guns1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.