Police: Boy, 7, killed self with gun found in box with toy
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old boy fatally shot himself in his suburban Minneapolis home after a loaded handgun was found in a box containing a toy.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- More than 200 doctors stay on Medicare rolls despite disciplinary actions8 hours ago
- Multiple people hurt after school bus, dump truck crash in NJ8 hours ago
- Special education costs rise for Minnesota schools8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids man spends $30, wins $1 million Lottery prize9 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids School District says no plans for East Junior High, Vesper buildings9 hours ago
- Jacksonport businesses laying groundwork for sidewalks9 hours ago
- WIAA D5 Softball Bracket Royall Bracket9 hours ago
- Wet weather has Wisconsin farmers concerned about profits9 hours ago
- WIAA D4 Softball Bracket Markesan Sectional9 hours ago
- WIAA Division 2 Softball Bracket McFarland Sectional9 hours ago
- Man struck, killed by semitrailer on I-94 after crashing car9 hours ago
- Jackson signs deal with Packers10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.