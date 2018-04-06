Police: Beaver Dam man had explosives lab and white supremacist literature

A Beaver Dam man killed in an explosion last month had a bomb making lab and white supremacist literature in his apartment. Terrence Gebhardt with the Beaver Dam police department spoke with 27 News. “We based everything that we did from day one, based on in the instability and volatility of that material,” Gebhardt said. […]

Source: WRN.com

