Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body
Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body. Officials said Monday that the 23-year-old man faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of…
How one Milwaukee woman is changing her city – and Wisconsin – with each child she...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM
For 24 years, Vicki Davidson has helped hundreds of kids finish their homework. Her influence has rippled beyond Greentree and spread across Milwaukee
Researchers say invasive carp are a good source of food
by Raymond Neupert on March 20, 2023 at 8:33 PM
Southern Wisconsinites may soon have a new source of local fish: invasive silver and bighead carp. Tim Campbell with the UW Sea Grant program says those carp, called copi, aren’t like the common carp you usually find at the bottom of inland […]
Royall vs Wausau Newman WIAA State Semi-Final Full Game
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2023 at 7:56 PM
How three years of COVID-19 reshaped these Wisconsinites' lives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM
A long-hauler who still can't smell. A college student who was barely on campus. The family of Milwaukee County's first COVID-19 victim.
Green Bay Police Department is enhancing wellness inside the organization. Here's how.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM
For every active-duty death in the police form, three officers die by suicide. Green Bay Police Department is actively working to enhance well-being.
New Lisbon Track & Field Season Underway
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM
Royall Cant Overcome Slow Start in State-Semi Final Loss
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM
Local Artist Finalist in Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM
Gurrath, Robert (Bob) A. Ge 70 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM
