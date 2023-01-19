Police arrest Green Bay man following robbery at BMO Harris Bank
Police took a suspect into custody after an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2023 at 1:28 AM
Police deal with rash of Green Bay car thefts; stress commonsense steps to reduce chances...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 19, 2023 at 12:20 AM
Since Jan. 15, two Kias, two Hyundais and an Infiniti were stolen from near owners' homes; police ask people to check doorbell-cam video footage.
Bank of Luxemburg's new Howard branch wins statewide construction award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2023 at 8:17 PM
Keller, Inc., earned a gold award in the 2022 Projects of Distinction Awards for its work on the new office, from design to construction.
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in Aurora Health Ivermectin case
by Raymond Neupert on January 18, 2023 at 6:07 PM
The State Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in a case over the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. In 2019, Aurora Health refused to administer ivermectin to John Zingsheim, after his family got a prescription for it from outside […]
Morris pleads guilty in fatal 2021 Weston stabbing
by WRN Contributor on January 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM
A Marathon County man entered a guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide on Tuesday. David Morris was given the mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole for stabbing Renee Hindes in the spring of 2021 at a Weston apartment, […]
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Feb. 21 Wisconsin primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 21 primary election.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday January 17
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM
Royall Girls Basketball Defeats Hillsboro in Top 10 Showdown
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on January 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM
